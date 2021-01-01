MMEA: Search for missing victim in Pulau Perhentian boat mishap continues within 5km radius

MMEA said the search and rescue operation to locate a victim still missing, after the boat he was in sank in Pulau Perhentian is over a radius of five nautical miles from the scene. — Picture by Dawn Chin

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a victim still missing, after the boat he was in sank in Pulau Perhentian, off Terengganu yesterday, is over a radius of five nautical miles from the scene.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said though rescuers are currently faced with challenging sea conditions with waves reaching as high as 4.5 to 5.5 metres and wind speeds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour, the operation would continue with the deployment of assets belonging to MMEA and other government agencies.

“Apart from the Fire and Rescue Department, police and the Marine Parks Department, several local fishermen are also helping us in the search for the missing victim, Asaari Leh, age around 45.

“According to the victim’s friend, at the time of the incident, Aseri had the orange safety vest on,” he said in a statement today.

Bernama today reported that the boat with five fishermen was believed to have capsized in Pulau Perhentian waters off Terengganu, after being hit by strong waves during heavy rain in the 1pm incident yesterday.

Earlier Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Rozak Muhammad said four of the five fishermen who were reported missing were found safe this morning.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zubil called on the maritime community to ensure that their vessels are safe, have adequate petrol and food onboard, and to inform their family members of their location and duration away, before going out to sea.

“This is vital in the event of an accident or emergency at sea and before going out, it is advisable to check on the weather conditions.

“Should the sea conditions be rough with strong winds and huge waves, postpone the trip,” he said, adding that in case of an emergency, report to the authorities through the 999 line for a SAR to be mounted immediately. — Bernama