IGP: Indonesian man main suspect in offensive video on Indonesia

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says an Indonesian is believed to be the main culprit behind an offensive video on Indonesia and the recording was not made in Malaysia. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― An Indonesian is believed to be the main culprit behind an offensive video on Indonesia and the recording was not made in Malaysia, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said police obtained this information after questioning an Indonesian labourer, in his 40s, in Sabah, who is also one of the suspects in the case.

“The suspect was arrested in Sabah on Monday and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have obtained new leads in our investigation.

“Yes, PDRM obtained a new lead that the culprit originated from there (Indonesia), and we are questioning the suspect further to determine who edited the video,” he told Bernama in Bukit Aman.

Abdul Hamid said Malaysian police had shared this information with their Indonesian counterparts and the main suspect is expected to be known soon.

“In this case, an evil and irresponsible individual with a bad motive had sullied Indonesia's national anthem Indonesia Raya.

“This parody has sparked anger among Indonesians, and I can assure you that the Criminal Investigation Department has taken drastic action by setting up and flying a special team to Sabah yesterday to track down the culprits,” he added.

Abdul Hamid stressed that it is a serious offence to be involved in any acts of disparaging any country.

“InsyaAllah, we will bring the suspect (main culprit) to justice once he is arrested,” he said.

“I would like to warn Malaysians to stay away from such despicable activities which have hurt the feelings of the citizens of our neighbour Indonesia,” he added.

The video, uploaded in the comment section of the YouTube account My Asean two weeks ago, carried edited lyrics of Indonesia Raya which are insulting to Indonesia.

The video has since been removed from the YouTube comment section but it had been uploaded on various applications and widely shared on other social media platforms in Indonesia, drawing strong negative reactions from many people. ― Bernama