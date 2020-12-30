Penang Port to request for proposals on turning iconic ferries into museums, restaurants

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (right) and Penang Port Commission chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng (left) boarding the new speedboat ferry at Swettenham Pier December 30, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Penang Chief Minister's Office

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 30 — The Penang Port Commission (PPC) will launch a call for proposals (RFP) on converting the state’s decommissioned ferries into floating museums, restaurants or tourist ferries next year.

PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said once they have stopped operations on January 1, the commission will look into announcing RFPs to get ideas on what to do with the vessels.

“We understand that the ferries are an icon of Penang and we have plans for the ferries so we will call for RFP to get suggestions on turning the ferries into museums, restaurants or for tourism,” he said after hosting a visit on one of the old ferries today with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said PPC and ferry operator, Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB), are always open to proposals and feedback from the public on how to make full use of the old ferries and maintain them as icons of Penang.

Tan said one of the ferries, Pulau Angsa, will continue to operate in the 18-month interim period to ferry bicycles and motorcycles between the island and the mainland.

He said two fast boats will be taking foot passengers across the channel with one additional fast boat on standby during the interim period.

All other old ferries, including the vehicular ferries, will be retired permanently and converted for other usage, pending finalisation based on RFPs they received, Tan said.

Chow said the state government's stand has always been for the old ferries to be replaced with new ones that looked exactly like their predecessors.

“Unfortunately, this will not be as we hoped at this moment and in the long term, we are uncertain how long the last ferry will continue to be in operation,” he said.

The Penang lawmaker said he has fond memories of taking the old ferries across the channel as the first time he took the ferry to Penang island was in 1980 when he came to Penang to study in Universiti Sains Malaysia.

At that time, the Penang Bridge had yet to be built so the ferry service was the only link between the island and mainland.

The old ferries are on the last two days of their service before being retired on January 1.