Pahang retiree cheated of RM87,000 by Facebook ‘friend’

Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 60-year-old victim claimed she knew the suspect, who purportedly resided in the United States, via Facebook. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A retired woman lost RM87,400 after being duped by a man she befriended on Facebook around October this year.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 60-year-old victim claimed she knew the suspect, who purportedly resided in the United States, via Facebook.

“The victim claimed that the suspect had informed her that he would be stationed in Terengganu for three years as he had obtained a tender with an oil and gas company and would arrive in Malaysia in November.

“In the middle of November, the suspect contacted the victim to borrow RM87,400 for mandatory quarantine costs for eight workers and himself at the Kuala Lumpur International Aiport (KLIA),” he told reporters here, today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim agreed and made eight online transactions from Nov 30 to Dec 18 to the account provided by the suspect.

However, the victim became suspicious after the suspect informed her that he needed another RM13,000 before lodging a police report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama