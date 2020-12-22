Negri Sembilan Perhilitan probing crocodile sightings in PD waters

The Negri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will investigate claims regarding the presence of a crocodile in Port Dickson waters. — TODAY pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 22 — The Negri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will investigate claims regarding the presence of a crocodile in Port Dickson waters that went viral on Facebook yesterday.

Its director Wan Mat Wan Harun said so far there has been no solid evidence about the discovery of the reptile as claimed.

“We will investigate first whether there is a crocodile in the area as claimed. We also advise the public to not panic and to report any crocodile sighting to the authorities immediately,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He was commenting on a 1-minute and 41-second video that went viral on social media showing a pair of eyes’ alleged belonging to a crocodile that surfaced in the waters off Bagan Pinang yesterday.

Elaborating, Wan Mat said the department had not received any report on the matter thus far.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson municipal council president Mohd Zamri Mohd Esa said a similar incident had been reported before but no crocodile was ever captured.

“We will leave it to Perhilitan to determine its veracity,” he said. — Bernama