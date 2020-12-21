Report: Aiming to emerge a stronger Opposition in next state polls, Sarawak DAP to work with PSB

Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chien Jen was quoted as saying that seat distribution talks are currently ongoing with the other Opposition party, to avoid overlapping claims. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Sarawak DAP will be partnering with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), in the next state election, with the goal of emerging as a stronger Opposition, its chief Chong Chien Jen said.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Chong as saying that seat distribution talks are currently ongoing with the other Opposition party, to avoid overlapping claims.

The talks are led by six-term Bawang Assan state assemblyman, Wong Soon Koh.

“Our goal is to strengthen the Opposition in its role as a check and balance to the state government. It is important for us to have a stronger opposition now than before, following the increase in resources.

“Our state revenue increased to RM10 billion today, compared with RM4 billion 10 years ago, thus a sound check and balance mechanism must be in place,” Chong reportedly said.

The Sarawak chapter of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PSB had previously joined forces for several agendas in the state.

Malaysiakini reported that the two had previously fought a Sarawak state constitutional amendment, which sought to tighten the definition of “resident in the state” and lower the age of those seeking to contest in a state election from 21 to 18.

The report added that the amendment was to ensure that only Sarawakians are eligible to contest in the state elections. It specified two categories of persons who would be qualified as “resident in the state”, the first of which is a citizen born in the state of Sarawak whose parents, or either of them, was also born in the state and he or she is normally a resident in the state.

The other is a citizen according to the report, though not born in the state, but whose parents or either of them was born in the state and he or she is normally a resident in the state.

Pakatan Harapan and PSB both opposed the definition of “resident in the state” due to the ambiguity in the amendment.

However, PKR has been lukewarm towards DAP’s cooperation with PSB, after it accepted defecting PKR lawmakers as members, and openly announced that it would contest the seats won by these lawmakers under PKR’s ticket.

PKR has publicly vowed to reclaim the seats won by its defecting lawmakers, namely Selangau MP and Ba’kelalan assemblyperson Baru Bian and Batu Lintang assemblyperson See Chee How. Several others who exited the party for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) are Saratok MP and Krian assemblyperson Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin.

This time around, Chong expects DAP which contested 31 seats in the last Sarawak state election, to give up some of its seats to its partners, particularly the rural seats, Malaysiakini reported.

“I forget how many times we had our discussions. We discussed the issues formally and informally. We talked at the coffee table, via Zoom and over the telephone. We discussed on seat allocation, a cooperation model. We even discussed how can we still work with one another if we fail to resolve (seat clashes),” he said.

“We will settle it soon. But even if we can only resolve it on the eve of the nomination day for the state polls, it’s still good,” Chong was quoted as saying.

On the relationship with PKR, Chong quipped: “The relationship between PKR and DAP? The more we fight (each other), the more we love each other.”