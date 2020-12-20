National Anti-Drugs Agency to use pioneering instant detectors to detect drug abuse, says D-G

Zil Amiza Mohd Amin from Nyla Sdn Bhd (right) tries out the Instant Visual Drug Detector 2.0 (IVDD 2.0) device in Kuala Lumpur December 20, 2020. —Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) will embark on a pioneer study to detect drug abuse by using two Instant Visual Drug Detectors (IVDD 2.0).

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said the device would detect drug abuse in an individual through an eye-screening sensor.

He said the study would be carried out for six months before usage of the device could be determined.

“Hopefully, the technology will produce satisfactory results so that we can have a less intrusive drug detection method, which is also faster, safer and cleaner,” he told reporters after the device handing-over ceremony, here, today.

The two IVDDs costing RM136,000 were received from the supplier, Nyla Sdn Bhd through the company’s corporate initiative programme with the AADK.

Zulkifli said the effectiveness of the device would be tested during integrated operations in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, especially at entertainment centres, people’s housing project (PPR) areas and schools.

“We will also be identifying drug abuse areas and hotspots, so at the same time, we will test the effectiveness of the device during inspections,” he said, adding that the collaborative approach with various parties should be expanded by taking proactive measures to prevent drug abuse. — Bernama