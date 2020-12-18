PM Muhyiddin: Tun Rahah to be accorded state funeral

Tun Rahah will be buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara tomorrow. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The government has decided to accord a state funeral to Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, the wife of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, who died today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Tun Rahah would be buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara tomorrow.

“I on behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia convey our condolences to Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and all the other family members on the passing of Tun Rahah today.

“May Allah SWT bless her soul and place her among the faithful. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a statement.

Tun Rahah, 87, had been admitted to the Prince Court Medical Centre here.

She married Abdul Razak on Sept 4, 1952, and they were blessed with five sons - Najib, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim. — Bernama