Penang RTD issues 707 summonses in two-hour operation at Juru Toll Plaza

Road Transport Department personnel are seen at a roadblock at the Juru Toll Plaza in Simpang Ampat December 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 18 ― A total of 707 summonses were issued by Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) in a two-hour operation dubbed Ops Halangan, conducted at both directions of Juru Toll Plaza, here, yesterday.

Its director Adenan Md Isa said 2,080 vehicles particularly lorries and trailers were inspected in the operation which began at 8pm.

“The night operation focused on lorries and trailers carrying wooden wheel stoppers, used to hold the tyres, especially when stopping at a slope and uneven road.

“The wooden wheel stopper can actually endanger other road users. As such as we want to remind drivers not to place their wooden wheel stoppers under the trailer because they can be thrown off or dropped off when the vehicle turns or go over a hump, posing great risks to other road users,” he told reporters after the operation ended last night.

He said 65 summonses on wooden wheel stopper offences were issued against commercial vehicles in the operation, besides summonses on other vehicles namely 229 summonses on tinted window, worn-out tyres (47) and poorly maintained vehicles (35), while eight drivers were tested positive for drugs.

A total of 120 officers and personnel from various agencies including RTD, police, National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) were involved in the operation. ― Bernama