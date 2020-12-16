Time to move forward with passing of Budget 2021, says Sarawak assistant minister

MIRI, Dec 16 ― The passing of Budget 2021 in Parliament yesterday means Malaysia can begin moving forward to address the economic uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture assistant minister said it was now time for leaders to put aside their political differences and steer the country towards a better 2021 and beyond after having endured an extremely challenging nine months caused by the pandemic.

“The passing of the Budget will enable the government to focus on addressing the needs of the people and nursing back the badly-affected economy,” he said when asked to comment on the passing of Budget 2021.

The first national budget under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was passed at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday 111-108 through bloc voting.

Ting said with concerns about whether the national Budget could be passed now over, it was time for all politicians to put people and country first.