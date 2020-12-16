In unanimous show of support, all 59 Perak lawmakers back Saarani as MB in state assembly

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad officially began his duties at the Mentri Besar’s Office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh December 11, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 16 — All 59 Perak state lawmakers, including the 24 Opposition assemblymen from Pakatan Harapan, have backed newly appointed Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad in a motion of support.

During today’s state assembly sitting, state Speaker Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid said the motion was brought by Umno’s Trong assemblyman Jamilah Zakaria.

Zahir said the support for Saarani was unanimous.

“I would like to thank all assemblymen for showing maturity during the voting,” he said.

All 59 assemblymen stood in favour of Saarani when the motion was brought to vote.

The motion was submitted by Jamilah this morning.

The motion was then supported by Umno’s Belanja assemblyman Khairudin Abu Hanipah.

Saarani was sworn in as the 14th Perak mentri besar on December 10.

This came after the resignation of his predecessor, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, earlier this month after he lost the majority confidence of the state assembly.

The Perak Budget 2021 is being tabled by Saarani at the time of writing.