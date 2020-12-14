Dr Mahathir says no discussion with Anwar to oust Perikatan govt, vows against working with Najib

Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah are seen during a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary, Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he has not discussed with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim any possible move to oust Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional government during the third reading of Budget 2021 Bill tomorrow.

Dr Mahathir also asserted that a government that depends on the support of disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to be formed is not a circumstance that he can ever accept.

“No, he has no contact with me so I can’t discuss with him,” Dr Mahathir said in a joint press conference with Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, referring to Anwar.

The Langkawi MP also said he does not have to give his support or loyalty to Anwar as Opposition Leader in Parliament, claiming the latter does not command the support the majority of Opposition MPs.

“We are not under him. He is named the Opposition Leader, but he does not control us. We can do what we like, that is a given where Parliament is concerned.

“So I have no need to pledge support or loyalty to an Opposition Leader,” he added.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir and the Umno veteran MP known as Ku Li confirmed speculations that they are joining forces after a long rivalry, putting them aside to take on Muhyiddin’s Perikatan government.

They had expressed their intention to bring Malaysia back to being an Asian tiger in light of the current politicking with the support of MPs, with Dr Mahathir also alluding that Muhyiddin’s government might lose the budget vote scheduled to take place in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.