Govt to upgrade public facilities in Tanjung Sedili, Jason Bay

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said that efforts were made in line with the area’s potential. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 12 — Several public facilities in Tanjung Sedili town and Jason Bay here will be upgraded with an allocation of RM2 million.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said that efforts were made in line with the area’s potential to be turned into a focal point of the tourism economy, both domestic and international.

She said that the upgrading work will include stalls under the purview of the local authority (PBT) and jetties, thus improving the standard of living of the surrounding community.

“We will build a new jetty in Tanjung Sedili, upgrade the surau and increase PBT stalls from nine to 18, involving a total allocation of RM1 million, as we want to give opportunities, especially for women, to start a business.

“Similarly in Jason Bay, which has a beautiful beach view surrounded by rhu trees, we will improve the stalls by using the image of the Limas Traditional House through an allocation of another RM1 million to attract tourists and increase the income of residents,” she said.

Zuraida said this to reporters after visiting the horseshoe crab hatchery and breeding centre in Sedili Kechil, here, today.

Also present were National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique who is also the Kota Tinggi MP, and state Unity, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Dr Chong Fat Full.

Zuraida is confident that the efforts will enable the PBT to generate revenue after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is understood that on average, each local authority has lost about RM2 million due to this pandemic.

“Hence, with allocations for the development of small projects like this, we can assist local authorities to generate revenue,” she said.

In another development, Zuraida said that her ministry will also develop a grade D fire station in Sedili by 2022, with an allocation of RM3 million.

“We have identified the location, which is close to the residential area, so the fire brigade can serve the surrounding population,” she said. — Bernama