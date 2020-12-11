Seniman lodges police report against Namewee’s latest film ‘Babi’

Controversial rapper Namewee’s latest film ‘Babi’ has been nominated at four international film festivals. — Photo via Facebook/ Namewee

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Persatuan Seniman Malaysia (Seniman) has lodged a police report against a film titled Babi, directed by Wee Meng Chee or Namewee, for allegedly having elements of racism that tarnished Malaysia’s image.

Seniman secretary-general Mohd Hafiz Mohd Nafiah said that based on the video clips that he watched, he personally felt that the film, which was screened abroad, contained elements of racism, despite claims that it was based on a true story.

He said Seniman welcomed any party who wanted to produce films but they must be in accordance with the guidelines stipulated by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and Film Censorship Board.

“We don’t prohibit any party from making critical films, but we must understand that Malaysia is a multi-racial country.

“We also urge the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block the film on social media, including YouTube,” he told reporters after lodging the police report at the Taman Melawati Police Station here today.

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Esha, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed having received the report. — Bernama