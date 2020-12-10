New Perak MB Saarani picks four Umno, one Bersatu rep as first excos

Datuk Saarani Mohamad waves at reporters after being sworn in as Perak mentri besar at Jubli Hall Kuala Kangsar December 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Dec 10 ― Five state lawmakers were sworn-in as Perak state executive councillors (exco) today.

The assemblymen took their oaths in front of Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at the Istana Iskandariah here.

The new exco line up consists of four Umno assemblymen and one Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblyman.

The Umno assemblymen are Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Haru (Lintang), Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup), Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (Kampong Gajah) and Khairul Shahril Mohamed (Bota).

The sole Bersatu assemblyman is Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, who is also the party’s state secretary.

The four assemblymen from Umno were previously excos under the leadership of former Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, while Zainol has served as the latter’s special advisor.

Earlier, Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad was sworn-in as 14th Perak Mentri Besar at Istana Iskandariah here.

Following the appointment, Saarani said his first order of business was to form a new government in order to table the state’s budget for 2021.