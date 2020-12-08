Covid-19: NGO calls on Sabah govt to monitor crowd in banks

Members of the public observe social distancing guidelines as they queue outside a Public Bank branch in Ipoh March 26, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 8 — Non-governmental organisation (NGO), Angkatan Perpaduan Sabah (APS) is urging the state government to monitor crowd at banks, particularly during the Covid-19 Prihatin Aid cash payment period.

Its vice president Paul Kadau said this is to ensure the people comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“We know the people need money, but at the same time we also need to prevent transmission of Covid-19. If there is just one asymptomatic person in the crowd, the whole group would be at great risk of getting infected and spreading it to others,” he said in a statement, here today.

Paul said the crowd situation will not be limited to any particular bank as the state government has announced that those who qualify for the cash assistance can draw the money from any bank branches throughout Sabah from Nov 20 to Dec 19.

He pointed out that overcrowding is caused by the limited number of counters operating at banks. — Bernama