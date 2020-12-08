Body of teen feared drowned in Sungai Pahang found near jetty in Batu Papan

Mohd Yusri said the body of the 20-year-old youth was found fully clothed at 8.10am by nearby residents . — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Dec 8 — The grim and suspenseful wait of the family of Mohd Loqman Hamka, who is believed to have drowned in Sungai Pahang 11 days ago, ended when the youth’s body was found floating at Laman Lesung jetty, Batu Papan, Temerloh about 120 kilometres (km) from here, this morning.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Yusri Othman said the body of the 20-year-old youth was found fully clothed at 8.10am by nearby residents and his identity was confirmed by his family members.

“The victim’s body was found about 32km from where he was said to have fallen while inspecting a fishing line in Kampung Tebing Tinggi, Temerloh. The body was taken to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for an autopsy,” he said when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Loqman’s father, Hamka Abu Bakar, 62, was grateful that the remains of the youngest of four siblings were finally found, thus enabling the family to hold a proper funeral.

“I am grateful to the security forces who worked hard to help us find Mohd Loqman since the first day he fell. We are grateful that our prayers as parents to see him for the last time is granted,” he said.

On Nov 27, a friend spotted a boat belonging to the family of Mohd Loqman drifting unmanned in the river and realised that Mohd Loqman, who had left his house for the river earlier at around 9.30am, was nowhere in sight.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to join the search and rescue operation for Mohd Loqman last Thursday, along with three of His Majesty’s sons including the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah

Apart from the Fire and Rescue Department and the police, the SAR operation also involved the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the Royal Malaysian Navy diving team, but the operation was officially stopped yesterday (Dec 7) due to absence of positive developments. — Bernama