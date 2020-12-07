Covid-19: Kelantan closes mosques, surau in EMCO area

Kelantan has so far recorded 436 active Covid-1 cases. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, Dec 7 — The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik) has ordered the closure of all mosques, surau and musolla at Madrasah Ad-Diniah Al Falahiah in Pasir Puteh which has been placed under the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Its president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said at the same time, all mosques, surau and musolla in the Mengketil Cluster area and Istana Negeri Kubang Kerian would remain closed until a date to be announced later.

However, he said mosques and surau in four districts in the state, namely Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Machang are allowed to hold Friday and obligatory prayers as well as religious activities, beginning today until Dec 20, subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

“Friday and obligatory prayers as well as religious activities are allowed to be held in mosques and surau in Bachok, Tumpat, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Jeli and Gua Musang, subject to compliance with the prescribed SOP.

“The matter received the consent of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V who is also the state’s head of Islam, as provided by Article 6 (1) of the Kelantan State Constitution to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” he said in a statement today.

Kelantan has so far recorded 436 active Covid-1 cases. — Bernama