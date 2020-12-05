Full list: With CMCO to end in most states tomorrow, which areas are still under it until Dec 20?

People wearing face masks are pictured at Dataran Merdeka during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) will end tomorrow (December 6) in most states in Peninsular Malaysia, but there are certain districts or pockets of areas where CMCO will be extended and still be in force until December 20.

From the government’s announcement today by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, states where the CMCO will end tomorrow will return to being under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Here’s the full list for whether RMCO or CMCO applies in each state, based on the government’s announcement:

RMCO until December 31, 2020

Terengganu Pahang Kedah Perlis Melaka Sarawak Johor (except four districts to be under CMCO until December 20)

CMCO to end December 6, 2020 (tomorrow)

Putrajaya Labuan Three Selangor districts (Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor) Penang (except certain areas that will still have CMCO until December 20) Perak (except certain areas that will still have CMCO until December 20) Kelantan (except four districts that will still have CMCO until December 20) Negri Sembilan (except two districts that will still have CMCO until December 20)

CMCO to be extended by two weeks to December 20, 2020

Sabah Kuala Lumpur Selangor (except three districts Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor where CMCO will end tomorrow) Four Johor districts (Kota Tinggi extended to December 20, and new additions Johor Baru, Batu Pahat, Kulai from December 7 to December 20) Kulim district in Kedah Penang’s two mukim (subdistricts) that are still red zones: Mukim 12 (Barat Daya), Mukim 13 (Timur Laut) Perak’s Kinta district, Mukim Teja located in the Kampar district, Mukim Changkat Jong located in the Hilir Perak district. Kelantan’s four districts (Kota Bharu, Machang, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas) Negri Sembilan’s two districts (Seremban, Port Dickson)

New EMCO (enhanced movement control orders):

Penang’s two localities that are red zones (flats at Jalan Paya Terubong, Relau involving 10,000 persons and flats at Desa Bistari, Batu Uban involving 4,000 persons), both from December 7 to December 20 Perak’s Langkap immigration detention depot and quarters in the Hilir Perak district involving 1,187 detainees, 161 staff, 57 family members, from December 6 to December 19 Kelantan’s Madrasah Ad-Diniah Al Falahiah located at Kampung Dalam Huma, Bukit Awang, Pasir Puteh, from December 7 to December 20

Ismail Sabri today explained that the extension or lifting of CMCO in certain areas in the states was based on what the Health Ministry could narrow down in terms of the distribution of recorded Covid-19 cases.

“Maybe some will ask why some are districts, and some are mukims. As told by the Health Ministry, if the cases can be detected based on mukim, we will lockdown or impose control orders by mukim, but there are some areas where it is scattered—if a district has 10 mukim, each mukim has (cases), so the Health Ministry gives order or provides its views and advice for lockdown based on districts, not mukim,” he said.

Ismail Sabri today also announced that the police will no longer carry out roadblocks from December 7 onwards, with police permission also no longer required for interstate or interdistrict travel throughout the whole country from December 7 onwards. Only entry and exit from EMCO areas will remain prohibited.

Ismail Sabri today also said there would no longer be a limit on the number of passengers in vehicles, with the number of persons allowed to be based on normal seating capacity.

Sabah rules relaxed

Other than that, Ismail Sabri said the CMCO standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sabah would be relaxed, such as allowing restaurants, food stalls, hawkers, convenience stores to operate from 6am to midnight, and the removal of limits in passenger numbers from the same households in private vehicles, and allowing the operation of express buses, tour buses and trains that cross districts at half capacity.

Other relaxation in Sabah CMCO SOPs include allowing the operation of tuition classes, music classes, dance classes, art classes, paid language classes to operate with a maximum of five persons.

The relaxations include allowing Malaysians, permanent resident card holders (MyPR), temporary resident card holders (MyKAS), spouses and dependents of Sabahans, foreigners with long-term immigration passes to enter Sabah for social visits provided swab tests are done three days beforehand while foreigners without long-term immigration passes must get the Sabah government’s approval, and with police permission no longer required to exit Sabah or for interstate travel within Sabah.

Also to be allowed under the relaxed CMCO SOPs for Sabah is the operations of scuba diving activities at half capacity for boats carrying divers to dive sites according to state government SOPs, and tourism activities allowed at limited capacities according to the domestic travel bubble SOPs and SOPs by the Sabah state government.