Thirty-nine nabbed in Puchong over forex investment scam

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Police arrested 39 individuals for their alleged involvement in forex investment fraud cases, in a raid in Puchong last night.

Serdang district police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said the suspects, aged between 20 and 37, were detained following a raid on a premises in Bandar Puteri at 9pm.

They comprised 23 men and 16 women including a Chinese national.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspects acted as operators who would contact customers from China using social applications such as WeChat to attract them to invest in a foreign exchange scheme

“The Chinese woman suspect will train other suspects on how to attract investors from the country (China),” he said when contacted today.

He said checks on the premises found that it was registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia as a telemarketing company and had been operating for the past three years.

Razali added that 39 sets of computers and 20 units of mobile phones, as well as cash amounting to RM30,800, were seized during the raid.

“All suspects were taken to the Serdang district police headquarters for further investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for committing fraud and Regulation 39B of the Immigration Act.

“They were also compounded for violating the standard operating procedures of the conditional movement control order (CMCO),” he said. — Bernama