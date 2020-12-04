CM: Melaka signs water supply agreement with Johor

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the water supply agreement, known as the Asahan Agreement, was signed between him and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Dec 4 — The Melaka state government has signed an agreement with the Johor state government on water supply for the state, yesterday.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the agreement, known as the Asahan Agreement, was signed between him and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Sulaiman said through the agreement, the Johor state government would allow the free use of raw water in Sungai Gemas which is the main source of water at Asahan Dam in Jasin, for 70 years.

“Through this Asahan Dam Agreement, the Melaka state government is given permission to use the water and asset on the land at Asahan Dam for free for 70 years where this agreement will expire in 2090.

“The Melaka state government is also allowed to pump water from the Asahan Dam to meet the water consumption needs of the people of Melaka in the areas of Kampung Asahan, Simpang Bekoh, Nyalas and some areas in Tangkak, Johor,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook site today.

Sulaiman said the Asahan Dam was built in 1928 and completed in 1930 by the British Government with water from Asahan Dam processed and treated at the Asahan Water Treatment Plant with a maximum capacity of 6.5 million litres per day by Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad.

Sulaiman said the historic agreement proved the close relationship between the Johor and Melaka governments as well as further enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, tourism and education between the two states in the future.

He said the state government has always looked after and preserved the importance of Asahan Dam as the main source of water supply to ensure the people of Melaka always receive adequate, clean and safe water supply and for that purpose it will maintain the dam efficiently and ensure its safety.

“I would also like to thank the commitment given by the Melaka State Legal Advisory Office, Johor State Legal Advisory Office, Melaka and Johor water regulatory bodies in an effort to finalise the water use through the Asahan Dam Agreement.

“The Johor state government is also expected to continue cooperating with the Melaka state government in ensuring that the water catchment area at Asahan Dam continues to be well preserved,” he said. — Bernama