Bersih 2.0 proposes three key reforms to Perak govt including fair allocation for all assemblymen

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu meets reporters after seeking an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — In the aftermath of the ousting of Datuk Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak’s Mentri Besar today, the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) has put forward three reforms that it thinks will lead the state towards healthier political competition.

Bersih 2.0’s steering committee and secretariat in a statement said that the soon-to-be-formed Perak government should be fairer and professional towards the opposition, regardless of party, to foster healthy competition and build a stable democracy.

“Firstly, there should be fair allocation for all assemblymen regardless of political party, government or opposition.

“Secondly, establish select committees for the Perak DUN so that 50 backbenchers ADUN and the opposition can play an effective and thoughtful role in the formation of state policies and monitoring the implementation of these policies.

“Thirdly, the government must not include promises and make state government linked positions as gifts to government-supporting ADUNs, instead the positions need to be filled by those who are qualified and capable,” said Bersih 2.0.

The coalition also highlighted that a Confidence and Supply Agreement (CSA) between the government and the opposition can be a tool to reach an agreement between the parties.

“Bersih 2.0 has repeatedly asserted that political stability can be achieved in two forms, namely by a majority government or a minority government with CSA.

“All parties should be open-minded with any coalition but the parties in the new ruling coalition must announce a coalition government agreement on key policies to avoid unnecessary quarrels in the future,” it said.

Earlier today, Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state’s Bersatu chairman, was ousted as Perak MB after a no-confidence vote against him by BN lawmaker Abdul Manaf Hashim — set for next year — was fast tracked to today.

A total of 48 out of 59 assemblymen voted against the outgoing MB.