Govt extends EMCO on Top Glove hostel in Klang, workers previously Covid-19 negative now must undergo mandatory quarantine

An Armed Forces personnel stands guard in the vicinity of Top Glove Corporation Berhad's staff dormitories during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang November 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in place at the workers’ quarters of rubber maker Top Glove in Meru, Klang has been extended for another 14 days from tomorrow until December 14.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the EMCO on the area — first imposed on November 17 — was extended because screenings of the workers there show that there is still a high rate of positive Covid-19 cases.

He added that the National Security Council has determined that all Top Glove workers there must be screened for the coronavirus and that even those found negative are considered “high risk” and will be subject to mandatory quarantine.

“Foreign workers will be placed in quarantine centres, while Malaysian workers will have to undergo home quarantine,” he said during a press briefing today.

