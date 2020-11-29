Johor Islamic Affairs chief tells mosques, surau to put off Maulidur Rasul celebration from Dec 1

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the directive was part of preventive measures to curb the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in several areas in the state. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 29 — The Johor government has ordered all mosques and surau in the state to postpone the organisation of events for the Maulidur Rasul celebration from December 1 to a date to be announced later.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the directive was part of preventive measures to curb the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in several areas in the state.

He said the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has ordered the kadi (Islamic religious authority figure) in every district to be cautious and to take immediate and strict actions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in mosques and surau in the state.

He said the directive would be in force until a date to be decided later after consultations with the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry. — Bernama