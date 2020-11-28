Floods worsen in Terengganu, 1,692 people evacuated as at 8am

Flood victims make their way to the relief centre as flood waters rise in Kuala Nerus November 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The floods have worsened in Terengganu, requiring the evacuation of 1,692 people from 424 families as at 8am today, up from 698 people from 201 families at 4pm yesterday.

The evacuees are being housed at 13 relief centres in Kemaman, Dungun, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Setiu.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said the most affected district was Kemaman with the highest number of evacuees at 1,310 from 313 families compared to 279 people from 79 families yesterday evening.

In Kemaman, five new relief centres were opened yesterday evening at Masjid Kampung Dadong, Surau Haji Othman, Felda Seberang Tayor hall, Masjid Kampung Batu 16 Tebak and Batu 14 community hall.

Meanwhile in Kelantan, as at 10am, the level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas was 9.02 metres, slightly above the danger level of 9 metres, following incessant rain since yesterday.

Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue station chief Imran Ismail said several low-lying areas in Rantau Panjang including Kampung Kusar, Kampung Lanchang, Kampung Bongor and Kampung Terusan have been flooded to a depth of 0.4 metres.

“So far, no residents have been evacuated and we advise them, especially those in low-lying areas and river banks, to be prepared for the possibility of floods striking the district if heavy rains continue,” he said.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana, as at 8am, no flood relief centres have been opened in the state and the weather in Kelantan was cloudy this morning with occasional rain in some areas.

In Perak, 187 people from 46 families still remained at three relief centres in Kerian, Manjung and Hilir Perak, as at 8am.

Perak Flood Management Committee Secretariat spokesman said a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, Bagan Serai accommodates 87 people, SK Kayan (30 people) and Teluk Intan Municipal Council hall (70 people).

“The weather in most places including in Ipoh city is good this morning and we are waiting for the floodwaters to recede,” he said.

In Melaka, the situation in flood-hit areas in the state improved today, with the number of evacuees at a relief centre dropping to 18 as at 8am from 48 at 4pm yesterday.

The evacuees, from four families, were being housed at SK Parit Gantong in Jasin. — Bernama