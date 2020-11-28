Armed Forces conducts aggressive patrols at Malaysia-Thai border in Kelantan

Members of the General Operations Force keep watch near the Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PASIR MAS, Nov 28 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is stepping up its readiness by aggressively conducting patrols at hotspots on the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan following the shooting of members of the General Operations Force (PGA), recently

Eighth Brigade commander, Brig Gen Zamsari Abu Hassan said the readiness included strengthening intelligence activities including the use of drones and co-operation with other security agencies.

“Two additional groups (platoons) from the Pengkalan Chepa camp were instructed to be prepared to be deployed to assist operations during emergencies or contingencies.

“Every member is required to wear a ballistic helmet and bulletproof vest to evade injuries if they are shot at by cross-border criminals,” he told reporters after a visit to the Ops Benteng area on the Malaysia-Thailand border near Rantau Panjang, here, today.

Earlier, the media reported that a member of the General Operations Force (PGA) who was on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border post in Padang Besar Perlis was killed after he was believed to have been shot by smugglers.

Zamsari said the readiness also involved equipment, namely combat boats, outboard engine boats to control the border and national sovereignty from cross-border criminal activities.

“We have identified more than 59 hotspots and need to conduct more aggressive patrols in the area by taking into account the safety of our 274 personnel assigned at the border in the state,” he said.

He said his members were ready and had high morale to defend the border area no matter what happened, especially as they would be facing floods and shootings.

“The increased readiness will ensure that the mission and duties given to MAF are not compromised. To ensure the trust to uphold the country’s sovereignty and the well-being of the people, from being threatened including by cross-country crimes, can be met.

He said his visit today was to monitor the preparation of the operation being carried out by the Sixth Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RMR) to strengthen national sovereignty on the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“We want every member not to feel intimidated, instead, to work with full reliability and discipline for the country,” he said. — Bernama