Dewan Rakyat to sit until completion of all matters at policy level on Budget 2021

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan addresses reporters in Putrajaya August 19,2020.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will not be adjourned until all matters at the policy-level on Budget 2021 are completed, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

“Regardless of the previous motion moved on Thursday, Nov 5, 2020, and in accordance with Standing Order 12 (1), I hereby propose that today’s meeting, Thursday, Nov 26, 2020, will not be adjourned until the rotation for all ministries to answer the debate at the policy level of the Supply Bill 2021 is completed,” he said.

The motion was seconded by the Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is extended to allow voting at the policy level of the 2021 Budget to be conducted today after Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz completed winding up the debate on the bill on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin had moved a motion, also made in accordance with Standing Order 12 (1), to extend the sitting for the day to be extended until 3 pm.

According to the meeting order of today’s sitting, nine ministries are scheduled to wrap up the debate on the bill, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. — Bernama