Cops fire warning shots to stop fleeing driver in Slim River

TANJUNG MALIM, Nov 26 ― The police were forced to fire several warning shots to stop a driver fleeing a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Slim, Slim River after a four-kilometre chase yesterday.

Muallim District Police Chief Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said during the 1.45pm incident, a team monitoring Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) was stopped a Proton Wira driven by a man.

He said during the check, the 35-year-old man suddenly accelerated his car towards Slim River town and the police were forced to chase after him until they were in front of Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah in Behrang.

“During the incident, a Mobile Patrol Vehicle personnel warned the suspect to stop but he kept accelerating and tried to hit the personnel, resulting in several shots being fired before the man was finally arrested,” he said in a statement today.

Sulizmie Affendy said a backpack containing transparent plastic bags used to pack drugs was found during a search of the suspect’s vehicle and checks revealed that the suspect had four previous criminal offences.

He said the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and was remanded for five days beginning today to facilitate investigations under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. ― Bernama