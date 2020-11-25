Online classes by public universities, Sabah’s rural infrastructure under spotlight in Parliament today

A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Issues on basic infrastructure in the rural areas of Sabah and online classes by institutions of higher learning are expected to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper of the Parliament sitting today, the issues will be raised during the questions for oral answers session.

Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (Bersatu-Libaran) will pose a question to the minister of Rural Development on the status of rural basic infrastructure projects in Sabah, especially on road projects, as well as provision of electricity and water supply.

The issue on education will be raised by Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) through a question to the Higher Education minister on proactive measures by public universities in preparing online class schedules, particularly for new students and actions to ensure that none of them is left out in following their course syllabus and field of study.

There will also be a question by Noorita Sual (PH-Tenom) to the Communications and Multimedia minister on measures to enhance the communication system and Internet access, especially in the rural areas in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Sim Chee Keong (PH-Bukit Mertajam) will ask finance minister for details on the Laksana programme and the reason for the poor response to some of the schemes carried out.

After the question and answer session, the house will proceed with the winding up of the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 by the ministries involved at the policy-level.

As of yesterday, eight ministries had completed winding up the debate on the bill which began last Monday.

They included the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, Higher Education Ministry, Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry, Home Ministry and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the third meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament is for 27 days until Dec 15 with the winding-up of the debate on Budget 2021 at the policy-level by the ministers concerned Nov 9 to 26. — Bernama