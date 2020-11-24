Ahmad Maslan moots bringing back National Service, Ismail Sabri says govt looking into it

Mohd Redzuan had earlier said that the programme would combine the syllabus and training of both PLKN and BTN comprising patriotism, the Constitution, nationhood and racial unity. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The government is looking at reviving the National Service Training Programme (PLKN), Parliament heard today.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the programme had helped mould patriotism among Malaysians who had undergone training before it was disbanded under the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

“Thank you Pontian MP for this suggestion to revive PLKN which was abolished by the previous government in 2018,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat, referring to Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan who is also Umno secretary-general.

“As the programme has proven to shape patriotism among participating youths, the ministry will propose to the Cabinet for the programme to be implemented again,” Ismail Sabri added in his Budget 2021 Bill wind-up speech.

The senior minister said that since the National Service Act 1952 had placed PLKN under the Defence Ministry, it will draft the papers for the programme to be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

In July, fellow minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof had said the government plans to introduce a programme to foster patriotism to replace the PLKN and the National Civics Bureau (BTN).

The minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of special functions said the structure for the proposed programme was being finalised and would be tabled to the Cabinet soon.

Mohd Redzuan also said it would combine the syllabus and training of both PLKN and BTN comprising patriotism, the Constitution, nationhood and racial unity.

The PH administration had abolished the PLKN deeming it “bloated with dubious curriculum and contracts”.

Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, who was a co-whip for government backbenchers during the PH administration, previously said those involved in PLKN only wanted to make money from the programme.

“Those who were involved only wanted to make money from PLKN. That is why I suggested we give it to the military,” Johari said back in August.