Terengganu tables RM1.99b budget

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 23 — The Terengganu government today tabled the state Budget 2021 themed ‘Melestarikan Kesejahteraan Bersama’ with an allocation of RM1.375 billion for operating expenditure and RM615 million for development expenditure.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the operating expenditure for this budget was 25 per cent lower than that in Budget 2020, following a drop in estimated revenue to RM1.25 billion in 2021 based on the Brent crude oil price of US$40 per barrel, compared to RM1.66 billion in 2020.

“The projected revenue of RM1.25 billion is based on tax revenue amounting to RM58.56 million, non-tax revenue of RM130.64 million and non-revenue receipt of RM1.06 billion, including RM933.33 million in petroleum royalty.

“Despite the financial constraint, the support and commitment from the federal government in distributing full petroleum royalty and paying the loan of the East Coast Expressway 2 totalling RM1.431 billion to the state government will hopefully help to realise the state’s balanced regional development agenda,” he said when tabling the budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here.

Ahmad Samsuri also announced an incentive of RM800 for some 13,600 civil servants in Terengganu, which would be paid in January, in appreciation of their hard work and loyalty.

To enhance the syariah administration and law, the state government would build a Syariah High Court Complex in Kemaman with an allocation of RM10 million.

He also announced a RM20 million allocation for the agriculture sector, including RM2.4 million to intensify selected fruit development projects such as Musang King and mango.

To boost the tourism sector, the state government has allocated RM4.5 million for local and international promotional activities and events, besides creating more tourism products such as by establishing a Malay Village in Kampung Losong and a Petroleum Museum. — Bernama