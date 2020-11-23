All 69 flood evacuees in Johor allowed to return home

A man lays out sheets of papers to dry on the roof of his car after his home was affected by the flood at Kampung Seri Jaya in Tampoi Utama, Johor Baru November 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 23 — All the 69 flood evacuees in Skudai and Tampoi were allowed to return to their homes this afternoon after the floods in their villages receded.

They comprised 38 people from nine families who were evacuated from Kampung Laut Batu 10, Skudai, and 31 people from nine families who were moved out of Kampung Pasir, Tampoi, yesterday, said Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan.

He said the Kampung Laut Batu 10 villagers were accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu 10, Skudai, and the Kampur Pasir villagers, at SK Kampung Pasir, Tampoi.

The SK Kampung Pasir relief centre was closed at 11.30 am but the SK Batu 10 centre is being kept open in case there is a flood this evening, he said.

Vidyananthan said all agencies, including the district offices, Civil Defence Force, Social Welfare Department and Fire and Rescue Department, are on the alert for floods in the state. — Bernama