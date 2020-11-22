Terengganu state assembly three day sitting from tomorrow, says Speaker

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 22 — The third meeting of the third session of the 14th Terengganu State Legislative Assembly will convene for three days, starting tomorrow.

Speaker Datuk Yahaya Ali said that the sitting was initially set for only two days following the conditional movement control order (CMCO), but has been extended for another day following the early lifting of the CMCO on November 20.

“However, only assemblymen and department heads are allowed to attend and they must comply with the standard operating procedures set by the Ministry of Health,” he said in a statement today.

Scheduled to commence at 9 am tomorrow, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is expected to table the Terengganu 2021 budget, and thus far only 10 media representatives are allowed to attend the sitting. — Bernama