Man believed to have stabbed wife, surrenders to police near Baling

Baling district police chief Supt Syed Basri Syed Ali said that the suspect who fled the scene after the incident was taken to the Baling IPD by his father and handed over to the police. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, Nov 21 ― An unemployed man, believed to have stabbed his wife with a knife on Wednesday, has surrendered himself at the Baling district police headquarters (IPD) at 10.30pm last night.

Baling district police chief Supt Syed Basri Syed Ali said that the 33-year-old suspect who fled the scene after the incident was taken to the Baling IPD by his father and handed over to the police.

“The suspect was remanded for seven days until November 27 to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

In the 7am incident on Wednesday, a 36-year-old woman sustained injuries to her abdomen, believed to have been stabbed by her husband, after an altercation at their house in Kampung Iboi, Kupang near Baling.

Syed Basri said the victim who was stabbed twice is currently being treated at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani and is in stable condition.

“The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code,” he said. ― Bernama