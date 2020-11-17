Several areas in Kuala Lumpur hit by flash floods

An Alam Flora worker takes a picture of the Klang River near Masjid Jamek which was flooded due to heavy rain November 17, 2020. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Flash floods inundated several areas around the capital following an hour-long downpour since 5pm.

According to a spokesman of Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, the affected areas were Jalan Semarak, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Hang Lekiu, Jalan Keramat, and Jalan 21/26 of Taman Sri Rampai here.

“The five areas were reported to experience flash floods when water rose between 0.3 and one metre. Besides, two women who were trapped inside a house at Jalan Keramat were also rescued,” the spokesman said when contacted here.

There were reports of fallen trees which struck electric poles at Jalan Damansara and near Air Panas People’s Housing Project (PPR) here.

“Firefighters are still conducting operations to remove uprooted trees and monitoring the affected areas,” he said. — Bernama