EMCO at Top Glove dormitories: 3,550 workers to undergo Covid-19 tests

A general view in front of Top Glove Corporation Berhad's female staff dormitories during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang November 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — About 3,550 employees living in the Top Glove Corp Bhd’s dormitories in Klang will undergo Covid-19 tests following the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the area, starting today.

Klang district disaster management committee chairman Mohd Zainal Mohd Nor said that 200 personnel from various agencies including the police, Klang district and land office, Malaysian Armed Forces and Klang district health office would be on duty during the screening process.

“The EMCO is divided into two sectors, namely, sector A and sector B, with the total area of six hectares (15.6 acres),” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zainal said that sector A involved the Top Glove female workers’ dormitories and the surrounding residential areas covering Jalan Abadi 5 and Jalan Abadi 1a Off Jalan Teratai, Meru, Klang.

Sector B involves the Top Glove male employees’ dormitories and the surrounding housing area covering Jalan Abadi 1A / KU8 and Jalan Sesenduk 21 Off Jalan Teratai, he said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Top Glove Corp Bhd’s workers’ dormitories in Klang and its surrounding areas would be placed under the EMCO from today until November 30.

He said the implementation of the EMCO, which was decided at a special session of the National Security Council (MKN) yesterday, involved factory workers staying at the dormitories as well as residents at Jalan Abadi 1A / 8, Jalan Abadi 1A and Jalan Abadi 10A / KU8.

As at yesterday, 215 people had tested positive for Covid-19 after screenings conducted in the area. — Bernama