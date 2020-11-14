Ministers, leaders extend Deepavail greetings to Malaysian Hindus

Hindu devotees perform prayers for Deepavali at the Sri Mahamariamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur November 14, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Several Cabinet ministers and local leaders extended greetings to Malaysian Hindus on the occasion of Deepavali, which falls today.

Senior Minister (Economy) Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, via his Twitter, hoped that the festival would be celebrated in the new normal to stem the spread of Covid-19.

“Celebrate this Festival of Lights in new normal and strengthen bonds among family members, friends and neighbours. Deepavali Nal Valthukal!,” he tweeted.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah tweeted: “Happy #Deepavali to all Malaysian Hindus. May this festival brings happiness to all of us. Deepavali Nal Valthukal!

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also through his Twitter, hoped that the festival would bring joy to all who celebrate it as well as strengthen national unity.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali advised the people to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and National Security Council (MKN) during festive season to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on Hindus to remain steadfast and strong as well as to increase their vigilance so that we can all come out of this pandemic successfully.

“Deepavali Nal Valthukal to all Hindus in Malaysia,” he said in his Facebook page. — Bernama