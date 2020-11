Police put up a roadblock at the entrance to the Seberang Perai Prison Quarters after the implementation of the enhanced movement control order at Seberang Perai Prison, Nibong Tebal October 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Malaysian Prisons Department has suspended social visits for Deepavali to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement today it said that prisons will instead make available Skype or a prepaid phone call for inmates to get in touch with family.

“This is a preventative measure to control the transmission of Covid-19 in prisons,” it said.

The public may get in touch with the relevant prison for more details. — Bernama