MyCC teaming up with MACC to address leakage in govt procurement

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will work together to address the issue of leakage in procurement, especially involving government agencies.

MyCC in a statement today said both agencies had agreed to have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a platform for smoother cooperation.

MyCC said the effort was important in order to improve the country's economy, in line with aspirations to create a clean, competitive economic environment among businessmen, companies, or consulting firms when participating in government procurement projects.

“MyCC and MACC have agreed to address the issue of leakage in government procurement, as joint investigation is necessary especially for cases involving bid-rigging and systematic corruption.

“MyCC is currently investigating tenders worth more than RM6 billion involving more than 600 companies that may have issues not only with regard to bid-rigging, but also elements of corruption. With this cooperation, there will be a more comprehensive solution to the problem," said the statement.

The matter was agreed upon following a visit by a MyCC delegation to the MACC headquarters today, with MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki also present. — Bernama