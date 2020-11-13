Bung Moktar: Sabah BN will support any GRS candidate for Batu Sapi by-election

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said there was a lot of rumour about GRS contesting the parliamentary seat, including the interest shown by a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leader in Batu Sapi, but nothing has been confirmed. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) has pledged its support for any candidate nominated by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) if the coalition decides to contest in the Batu Sapi by-election.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said there was a lot of rumour about GRS contesting the parliamentary seat, including the interest shown by a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leader in Batu Sapi, but nothing has been confirmed.

“We will help (whoever is picked); we are in the coalition (GRS). We have all heard of rumours...it’s not confirmed who will be nominated,” he told a news conference here today.

The Batu Sapi seat fell vacant following the death of its Member of Parliament Datuk Liew Vui Keong from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) on October 2. The Election Commission has fixed November 23 for nomination, December 1 for early voting and Dec 5 for polling for the by-election.

On October 8, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party would not be contesting in the Batu Sapi by-election while Warisan vice-president Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said on Nov 6 that the party had identified its candidate.

GRS, which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), BN and PBS, won the 16th Sabah state election in September to form the state government.

PN comprises Bersatu, PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), while BN is made up of Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS). — Bernama