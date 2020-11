Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah arrives for a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — New Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley and Negri Sembilan combined were now outpacing those recorded in Sabah, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said there were 224 cases recorded in the Klang Valley alone since yesterday.

“If we add the total cases in Klang Valley and Negri Sembilan, the total is 453 cases, more than Sabah’s total today at 318.

We at MOH are concerned about this,” he said.

MORE TO COME