Dr Mahathir reserves comment on support for Budget 2021

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he was hopeful that suggestions raised in the Dewan Rakyat will be given a place in Budget 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reserved comment on where he stands on Budget 2021.

Dr Mahathir however said he was hopeful that suggestions raised in the Dewan Rakyat will be given a place in Budget 2021.

“I reserve my comment as well as that of my party on whether we will be supporting Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Budget 2021 or not.

“I hope constructive suggestions by this Dewan will be given a place in Budget 2021,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during his debate on the Budget 2021 Bill today.

On Monday, Dr Mahathir said he would only support a “realistic” Budget as he did not want to precipitate a crisis should the government fail to raise the necessary money to finance it amid a global pandemic.

Describing the government’s Budget 2021 allocation of RM322.5 billion as mind-boggling, the Langkawi MP reportedly questioned where the money would be sourced from as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has affected the economy badly leading to a sharp drop in government revenue.

Prior to Budget 2021 being tabled in Parliament on November 6, Dr Mahathir had indicated that his party would support the Budget but “will not sign a blank cheque” and will study the contents of the Budget before deciding the party’s support.

His stand today comes after Barisan Nasional stated its conditional support for the Budget.