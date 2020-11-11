IRB offices in Menara TM closed for sanitisation starting tomorrow

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today announced the closure of all its offices in Menara Telekom Malaysia (TM) at Jalan Semarak from tomorrow until further notice.



The IRB said in a statement that the closure involved the Putrajaya State Director’s Office, Wangsa Maju branch and Putrajaya Investigation branch to facilitate Covid-19 sanitisation work.



“Any enquiry and feedback can be directed to IRB through the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 03-8911 1100 (outside Malaysia), HASiL Live Chat and the Feedback Form at the IRB official website at https://maklumbalaspelanggan. hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms- my/,” it said. — Bernama