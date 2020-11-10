Sungai Selangor polluted again, four water treatment plants closed

The Selangor Water Management Authority announced that four water treatment plants saw operations suspended from about 12.20pm today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Four water treatment plants in Selangor have been shut down once again due to pollution today.

In a statement on Facebook, the Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) announced that the SSP 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants saw operations suspended from about 12.20pm today.

At the time of the shutdown, authorities had detected odor pollution with a reading of about 8 TON (Threshold Odour Number) emanating from Sungai Selangor, raising suspicions that a solvent might have been released into the water source.

At 6am this morning, the reading was at 0 TON, the water authority added.

“LUAS, AIR Selangor and the parties involved are conducting investigations and actions to immediately mitigate the problem. Any developments will be informed from time to time,” wrote Luas.

It was not stated however if the shutdown would affect the supply of water to consumers.

Selangor and Klang Valley have experienced multiple water disruptions this year due to polluters, and authorities have received severe backlash for failing to properly curb the problem.