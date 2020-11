Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Health Ministry today reported 869 new Covid-19 cases, with 397 detected in Sabah.



In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that all but one case were local transmissions, with the imported case coming from a Malaysian arriving from Nepal.



Dr Noor Hisham also confirmed six new deaths from Covid-19 today, bringing the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 300.



MORE TO COME