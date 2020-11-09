Sarawak rep proposes constitutional amendment to extend current assembly’s lifespan

Layar State Assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu says the state assembly should not just look at the temporary measures, but also long-term solution, November 9, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie KUCHING, Nov 9 — A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) backbencher today suggested that the state constitution be amended to extend the current term of the assembly beyond five years on grounds that it is not safe to hold the state election in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu said he believes that members of the House should not only look at temporary measures but long-term measures to curb the disease.

“I wish to propose that we should extend the term of the state assembly to a period when it is safe to have an election,” he said during the debate of the Temporary Measures for Reducing the impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020.

“I do not want blood on my hands if the experiences of our fellow Borneo state of Sabah are anything to go by, the impact of Covid-19 on the lives and livelihood of the people of Sarawak is likely severe and the social and democratic fallout would be adverse beyond comprehension,” Rentap said.

He said his proposal to amend the Sarawak Constitution is not without precedent for the clause extending the term of the state assembly in 1968 exists still in the constitution in the form of clause 3A of Article 21.

He said this clause, however, is precipitated by Section 4 of the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Act 1968 [Act No. 27 of 1968], in force from September 9, 1969.

“If indeed, there are expressions of support for this proposal from all the honourable Members from both aisles of this august House then perhaps a ministerial motion to such effect would be in order,” he said.

Rentap said for the sake of the sanctity of the assembly, it is paramount that such motion is unanimously and wholly supported by the lawmakers.

The current term of the state assembly expires on June 7, 2021.