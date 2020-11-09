Produce approval letter to enter state or be forced to turn back, warns Kelantan top cop

Starting today, the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be enforced in all states in Peninsular Malaysia except Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan until December 6. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BARU, Nov 9 — Those who failed to produce their letters of approval from police station or did not have valid reasons to enter Kelantan would be ordered to turn back including travellers who arrived at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport here.

Kelantan police chief, DCP Shafien Mamat said the firm instruction was to prevent the spread of Covid-19 into the state.

“On this matter, do not try to make fake excuses for interstate travel as the attempts would only inconvenience others,” he told reporters at the Kelantan Information Department Strategic Networking Session here last night.

Starting today, the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be enforced in all states in Peninsular Malaysia except Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan until December 6.

On roadblocks, Shafien said police and the Health Ministry would focus on four locations in the state namely two in Pasir Puteh and one each in Jeli and Gua Musang.

He said inspection would be carried out on approval letters from police station apart from swab test.

“Starting from midnight, the various states would also be conducting roadblocks for 24 hours. We are confident the people understand the standard operating procedures (SOP) on Covid-19.

“Police have also sought the assistance of the Malaysian Armed Forces to assist police officers at each roadblock,” he said. — Bernama