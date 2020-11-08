Muhyiddin congratulates Biden, says the voters have decisively chosen

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today congratulated his US counterpart Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, on the latter’s triumph as the 46th US President. — Picture via Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today congratulated his US counterpart Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, on the latter’s triumph as the 46th US President.

In a statement today, Muhyiddin said that the US electorates have decisively made their choice known, adding that Malaysia has been closely following developments of the polling.

Biden is projected to win the tightly contested 2020 US Presidential Election, where he took on former reality television star and the 45th US President, Donald John Trump.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, on his historic victory in the 2020 US Presidential elections. Malaysia has closely followed the electoral process in the US, with much anticipation.

“The American voters have decided decisively in endorsing Mr. Biden as the 46th President of the United States for his leadership and vision. As a fast growing developing country, Malaysia attaches great importance to its relations with the United States,” the statement read.

Muhyiddin said that the US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership continues to be an overarching framework for pro-active, multifaceted and mutually beneficial collaboration between the two countries, and looks forward to strengthening the partnership further with the US, led by Biden, as the international community seeks to address the many global challenges, including the disastrous impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wish President-Elect Joe Biden great success in his presidency, and look forward to meeting him personally when an opportunity arises,” Muhyiddin added.