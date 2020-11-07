Covid-19: Implementation of CMCO to prevent situation in Malaysia from becoming worse, says PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen during a virtual meeting with the National Security Council November 2, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The decision to enforce the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in all states in the Peninsula, except for Perlis, Kelantan and Pahang, from November 9 to December 6 was made because a stricter and bolder approach has to be taken before the situation becomes worse, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the spike in new Covid-19 cases had caused concern and anxiety among the people and the country could no longer remain under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“As such, the special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) decided to implement the CMCO in all states in the Peninsula, except for Perlis, Kelantan and Pahang.

“Certain localities which have recorded very high Covid-19 cases will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO),” he said a posting on his Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin said the ban on interstate travel also had to be implemented to reduce public movement and social activities in a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, he said the Sarawak government had also tabled its Covid-19 Preparation Plan for the state at the MKN meeting.

Muhyiddin said the Sarawak government had also applied for more beds for the intensive care units (ICUs) as well as to increase the capacity of laboratories carrying out Covid-19 screenings at the seven government hospitals in the state.

The Prime Minister requested the state government to hold further discussions with the Ministry of Health to study its needs.

He also hoped that all the approaches decided on would help to reduce the number of new Covid-19 cases to ensure the safety and continuity of people’s lives. — Bernama