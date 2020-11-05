Two Sabah resorts reject links to new Covid-19 clusters with similar sounding names

Sabah today again recorded the highest number of cases at 564, while 473 patients were discharged. The state currently has 3,257 active cases from the total 18,083 cumulative cases. — Bernama pic KOTA KINBALU, Nov 5 — Two luxury resorts here dissociated themselves from new Covid-19 clusters whose names suggested their involvement.

Sutera Harbour Resorts (SHR) here and Shangri-la Rasa Ria in Tuaran both issued statements today saying they were not linked to the Sutera cluster and Ria-30 cluster, respectively.

“SHR wishes to clarify that the Sutera cluster that was reported as a new cluster by the Ministry of Health (MOH) today, does not in any way involve the Resorts.

“Instead, the Sutera cluster as stated in MOH’s press release refers to a construction site (not related to Sutera Harbour Resorts) along Jalan Utama Sutera Harbour Road,” it said.

The resort reiterated that it has consistently maintained stringent measures to keep its guests and staff safe.

In its statement, Shangri-la Rasa Ria noted that the Ria cluster was tied to Taman Telipok Ria in Tuaran, some 15km away from the resort.

Health director-general Tan Sri Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced the two new clusters in Sabah today.

The Sutera cluster has 15 cases, all of whom were non-Malaysian construction workers, while the Ria 30 cluster involved 11 cases of locals.

Sabah today again recorded the highest number of cases at 564, while 473 patients were discharged. The state currently has 3,257 active cases from the total 18,083 cumulative cases.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases at 183, followed by Sandakan with 120, Tawau with 107, Lahad Datu, Tuaran and Papar with 22, Putatan with 19, Penampang with 18, Keningau and Kunak with 10, Kudat with eight, Semporna with six, Kota Marudu with five, Kota Belud with four, Beluran, Beaufort and Kuala Penyu with two and Pitas and Telupid with one case each.

Out of the 564, 119 were from the various clusters, 254 were from close contact with previously identified Covid-19 patients and 191 from various other screenings.